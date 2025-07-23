Avatar 3 First Look Revealed | Trailer Releases on July 25 | Global Launch on Dec 19, 2025

The Avatar movies are very famous all over the world. They are made by Hollywood director James Cameron. Two parts have come out so far, and both were big hits.

Now, the makers have shown the first look of a new character called Varang from the third movie, Avatar: The Seed Bearer. They also said the trailer will come on July 25, 2025.

The movie will be released on December 19, 2025, in 160 languages across the world.

The makers also shared more news:

Avatar 4 will come in 2029

Avatar 5 will come in December 2031

Fans are very excited to see the next movies in the Avatar series.