Live
- Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn uproar over key issues
- Watch: ‘Powerhouse’ Song Out Now from Rajinikanth’s Coolie
- GST row: Small traders launch 3-day agitation in Karnataka
- Saiyaara Box Office Collection: ₹132.25 Cr in 5 Days | Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Debut Hit
- CM Chandrababu lauds Dubai's development, promotes vision for AP
- Avatar 3 First Look Revealed | Trailer Releases on July 25 | Global Launch on Dec 19, 2025
- Human-animal conflict: Delay in implementing power fence worries TN farmers
- Looking for Smoothest GTA 6 Experience? PS5 Pro May Be the Only Way
- India to be 3rd-largest economy by 2028, to reach $10.6 trillion by 2035: Morgan Stanley
- UK Reopens 2025 Visa Ballot for Indians Without Job Offers
Avatar 3 First Look Revealed | Trailer Releases on July 25 | Global Launch on Dec 19, 2025
Highlights
The first look of a new character from Avatar 3 has been released. The trailer will drop on July 25, 2025. Avatar 3 will hit theatres worldwide on December 19, 2025, in 160 languages.
The Avatar movies are very famous all over the world. They are made by Hollywood director James Cameron. Two parts have come out so far, and both were big hits.
Now, the makers have shown the first look of a new character called Varang from the third movie, Avatar: The Seed Bearer. They also said the trailer will come on July 25, 2025.
The movie will be released on December 19, 2025, in 160 languages across the world.
The makers also shared more news:
Avatar 4 will come in 2029
Avatar 5 will come in December 2031
Fans are very excited to see the next movies in the Avatar series.
Next Story