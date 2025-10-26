Ayushmann Khurrana feels ‘Thamma’ was tailor-made for him

Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating one of the biggest milestones in his career as his latest release Thamma has delivered his highest-ever opening at the box office, earning ₹25 crore nett on Day 1. The actor, known for his relatable and grounded roles, said the fantasy-horror entertainer gave him the perfect opportunity to reinvent himself on screen.

Speaking about it, Ayushmann shared that the film marks a refreshing shift from the “boy-next-door” image he has built over the years. “I really feel that Thamma was tailor-made for me because I have done these realistic characters, flawed characters. People have not seen me as somebody who is alpha, powerful, and good with action,” he said.

He added that stepping into this new avatar was creatively fulfilling. As part of Maddock Films’ growing horror-comedy universe, Thamma explores the origin mythology of Betals — an attempt Ayushmann calls “unique in its own way.”

Released on October 21, 2025, during the festive Diwali weekend, the film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Ayushmann plays a timid journalist whose life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters a mysterious vampire, portrayed by RashmikaMandanna. The film blends romance, adventure, and fantasy while expanding the established Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU), home to hits like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2.

With strong opening numbers and positive reception, Thamma looks set to fuel the next major chapter in the hit cinematic universe — with Ayushmann now emerging as its newest franchise hero.