B-Town Celebs Applaud PM Modi Ji For Naming Andaman And Nicobar Islands After Param Vir Chakra Awardees…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effort to give honour and recognition to the Param Vir Chakra awardees is receiving positive vibes from all corners of the country. Today being the Parakram Diwas, this morning he participated in a ceremony via video conference and announced that 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar will be named after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. As it also marks the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti and the initiative will be remembered forever.



Along with many politicians, even Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Siddharth Malhotra and others applauded Modi ji for his great initiative…

Siddharth Malhotra

The very news that an island in Andaman & Nicobar is named after our hero Capt. Vikram Batra leaves me with goosebumps! My heart swells with pride that I was fortunate to live his role on screen. This step taken by PM @narendramodi ensures that Shershaah lives on forever. — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 23, 2023

Siddharth stepped into the shoes of Captain Vikram Batra in the Shershaah movie and thus, he is all happy for the great recognition and respect received to the war hero. "The very news that an island in Andaman & Nicobar is named after our hero Capt. Vikram Batra leaves me with goosebumps! My heart swells with pride that I was fortunate to live his role on screen. This step taken by PM @narendramodi ensures that Shershaah lives on forever."

Madhavan

What a befitting tribute and so appropriate.🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 On the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will name 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees.@narendramodi #armedforcesofIndia pic.twitter.com/rt5YS5t7CU — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 23, 2023

He shared the list of island names and wrote, "What a befitting tribute and so appropriate. On the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will name 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar after 21 Param Vir Chakra [email protected] #armedforcesofIndia".

Suneil Shetty

Thank you Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for renaming 21 islands of #AndamanNicobar in the names of the 21 #ParamVirChakra awardees, the true heroes of our Nation, on the 126th Birth Anniversary of the great #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. So proud! #JaiHind #ParakramDivas — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 23, 2023

Ajay Devgn

The decision to name an island after Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra) is assuring that the example of supreme sacrifice for the motherland he left us with will continue to inspire generations to come. Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji. #IndiaHonoursParamveers — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 23, 2023

Anupam Kher

On the occasion of 126 birth anniversary of Netaji #SubashChandraBose 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar are being named after 21 #ParamvirChakra awardees! What a fitting tribute to the Warriors who made the supreme sacrifice! Jai Hind! 🙏🌺🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/RyOeZYEIjT — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 23, 2023

He also shared the list and wrote, "On the occasion of 126 birth anniversary of Netaji #SubashChandraBose 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar are being named after 21 #ParamvirChakra awardees! What a fitting tribute to the Warriors who made the supreme sacrifice! Jai Hind! @narendramodi".

Modi ji shared a glimpse of the event shared by PM Narendra Modi ji on his Twitter page…

Naming of 21 islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees fills heart of every Indian with pride. https://t.co/tKPawExxMT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2023

Modi ji also paid homage to Balasaheb by jotting down, "Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. I will always cherish my various interactions with him. He was blessed with rich knowledge and wit. He devoted his life to public welfare."

On the occasion of the Parakram Diwas he wrote, "Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recall his unparalleled contribution to India's history. He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. Deeply influenced by his thoughts, we are working to realise his vision for India."