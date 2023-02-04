Baahubali 2's Record in the USA is Unbeatable by Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's recent release, Pathaan, started off on a high note in the USA by collecting nearly $10 million in its opening week. At one point, it was even believed that the movie might surpass Baahubali 2's record in the country. However, Pathaan's performance has slowed down over the second weekend and it is expected to end its run with a total of $18 million or less.

This means that Baahubali 2's record of over $20 million at the USA box office remains unbroken. It's worth noting that this is a conservative estimate and it is subject to change. If Pathaan manages to pick up steam and records another impressive weekend, it might still have a chance of surpassing Baahubali 2's record. But, this would be a challenging feat to achieve.



In conclusion, while Pathaan has made a strong start in the USA, it might not reach the heights of Baahubali 2. Nevertheless, its performance is still worth celebrating, and it is a testament to the popularity of both Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood in the country.

