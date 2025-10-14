Babil Khan shares a cryptic post hinting at life’s uncertainties days after revealing he is battling depression

Mumbai: Babil Khan, on Tuesday, took to social media to share a cryptic post reflecting on life’s uncertainties.

The message comes just days after the actor opened up about his battle with depression, giving a glimpse into his personal struggles and state of mind. Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil shared his images and wrote, “Here we are again, At the brink of, everything, waits right in front of us, It could all go so right, And it could all go so wrong. Here we are again.”

The photos show the late Irrfan Khan’s son sitting as he strikes a pose for the camera.

On October 11, the ‘Qala’ actor made a return to Instagram after almost six months of his absence from the social media platform.

He shared his pictures from his latest photoshoot and wrote, “Didn’t mean to eavesdrop, This glass house has lean walls. I wore my heart on my sleeves, now I have blood soaked t-shirts. I needed time to heal, My demons left me with deep cuts. Insomnia and panic had me making wired confessions, I was crying out for help, I couldn’t stifle my expression, the toll was heavy on my health, my soul was tired of repression, “you were fighting with your girl while I was fighting my depression, wait (sic).”

Babil Khan opened up about his ongoing struggle with depression in an Instagram post. This follows months after his heartfelt video captured widespread attention, prompting concern from fans and members of the film industry alike.

Earlier this year, Babil shared a video that quickly went viral, expressing his frustrations with the film industry before eventually deleting it. Following this, his family and team issued a statement to clarify the situation.

The statement read, “Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days - and this was one of them (sic).”