Baby John Trailer: Salman Khan’s Cameo Steals the Spotlight in Action-Packed Promo

The highly anticipated trailer of Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, has finally dropped! Directed by Kalees, the film promises a thrilling blend of action, entertainment, humor, and catchy tunes. But what’s stealing the spotlight? A cameo by none other than Salman Khan, teased in a brief yet impactful glimpse in the trailer.

Salman’s Intriguing Appearance

Toward the end of the trailer, fans were treated to a fleeting shot of Salman Khan—his eyes visible, while his face is obscured by a black cloth—joining Varun Dhawan in a high-octane fight sequence. The teaser concludes with Salman delivering a festive “Merry Christmas” greeting, leaving fans ecstatic and social media buzzing.

A fan commented, “The last scene had Salman Khan’s eyes. I’d recognize those anywhere!” Another wrote, “Theaters are going to be on fire!”

Trailer Launch Highlights

The trailer was unveiled during a grand event in Pune, attended by Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, producer Murad Khetani, presenter Atlee, and co-producer Priya Atlee. Amidst the excitement, Atlee expressed his gratitude for Salman Khan’s special appearance, saying, “Salman Khan sir has a big heart. His presence adds tremendous value to Baby John. Thanks to Jio Studios and my partners for making this possible.”

Confirmation of Salman’s Cameo

Speculation about Salman’s cameo has been building for months. Last month, Varun Dhawan confirmed the news during an AMA session on Instagram, hinting at the significant “impact” of Salman’s role.

About Baby John

Starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, Baby John promises a cinematic spectacle. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the family entertainer is set to release in theatres on December 25, 2024.