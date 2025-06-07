‘Badmaashulu’: A rural laugh riot

Badmaashulu, a rooted comedy entertainer with Mahesh Chintala and Vidya Sagar Karampuri in lead roles, draws its strength from Telangana’s rural milieu and offers a fresh, local flavour. Releasing with decent expectations and a strong promotional push, this small film proves that content is indeed king.

Story:

Set in the fictional village of Kothulagudem, the story revolves around two irresponsible yet endearing drunkards — trailer repairman Tirupati (Mahesh Chintala) and barber Muthyalu (Vidya Sagar Karampuri). Known as ‘Badmaashulu’ by the villagers, the duo spend their lives drinking and stealing to fund their vices, showing little regard for their families. When they get arrested for a petty theft, they continue their antics even inside the police station. However, when a school computer containing crucial alumni data goes missing, suspicion falls on them. With Constable Ramachander (Murali Goud) on their trail, the two must confront their past, help uncover the real culprit, and possibly rediscover their purpose in life.

Performances:

Vidya Sagar impresses in his transition from supporting actor to lead, delivering a natural and comedic performance. Mahesh Chintala shines with his impeccable timing and expressive acting, bringing life to Tirupati's quirky character. Their on-screen chemistry evokes genuine laughs and relatability. Murali Goud, DeekshaKoteshwar, and Kavitha lend strong support in their limited screen time, while the rest of the cast does justice to their roles.

Technicalities:

Director Shankar Cheguri makes a heartfelt attempt to blend laughter with a subtle social message. TejaKoonuru’s background score complements the film’s rural tone, while the songs are simple yet situational. Vineeth Pabbathi’s cinematography captures the village vibe authentically. Editing by GajjalaRakshit Kumar keeps the runtime crisp. The production values reflect a balanced mix of realism and cinematic quality, suited to the scale of the film.

Analysis:

Badmaashulu thrives on its slice-of-life narrative and humorous depiction of rural Telangana. The characters feel real, their flaws relatable, and the comedy emerges organically from daily scenarios. While the story revolves around a single point and could have benefitted from a stronger second half, the film never loses its charm. With clean humour and no double entendres, it’s a rare family-friendly rural comedy. The climax delivers a thought-provoking message, reinforcing the idea that change is always possible — even for the most stubborn souls.

Badmaashulu may be a small film, but it packs a hearty punch with its simplicity, wit, and earnest storytelling. It’s worth a watch for those who enjoy grounded humour with a message.