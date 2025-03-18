Badshah asks fans a very interesting question in his latest video

Mumbai: Badshah raised a very interesting question through his latest Instagram video.

He dropped a fun clip on his IG where he seems to be attending an event. However, unable to resist hunger, the rapper starts to eat. Flaunting his plate on the camera, he can be heard saying, "It is my time to eat".

Later, we can see him keeping his plate on the side, and sneakily wiping off his hands on the sofa.

Posting the video on social media, Badshah asked his InstaFam, "Kaun kaun khaana khaake sofe se hath ponchta hai?(Who wipes their hands on the sofa after eating?)"

Back in February this year, Badshah launched India’s first-ever Pokemon music video. The rapper gave a whole new twist to the world of Pokémon with his track, "Imma Be Your Pokémon".

The singer-rapper teamed up with the iconic franchise, blending catchy music with Pokémon-inspired energy. This exciting collaboration featured beloved characters like Pikachu and Jigglypuff grooving to Badshah’s signature beats.

Speaking about the collaboration, Badshah shared, “I’ve loved watching Pokémon, and like millions of fans around the world, I was always captivated by its world of adventure, friendship, and determination. Being able to collaborate with such an iconic global brand is truly a dream come true.”

“Imma Be Your Pokémon” is a song expressing friendship and commitment. It represents the bond shared by Pokémon buddies and their trainers. It’s about being there for someone through thick and thin and making the impossible possible together. I can’t wait for fans to share this song with their loved ones and vibe along with Pokémon,” the singer added.

Additionally, Badshah also crooned the "Gori Hai Kalaiyan" track from Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet's "Mere Husband Ki Biwi", alongside Kanika Kapoor. The song has been scored by the composer duo, Akshay & IP.



