Badshah Stuns With His Solo Dance Moves In 'Galiyon Ke Ghalib'

Critically acclaimed Indian musical innovator Badshah, via his avant-garde imprint Pentertainment 0075, unleashes new era in hypnotic synth-pop stunner 'Galiyon Ke Ghalib,' a standout track from his profoundly intimate and sonically expansive five-track EP, 'Fitoor.'

The release marks a watershed moment in Badshah's artistic evolution as he not only delivers a relentlessly infectious anthem characterized by incisive lyrical storytelling, street sensibility and dynamic production, but also unveils his dynamic dance skills for the first time in the song's catchy music video, showcasing his signature swagger and effortless flow.

The meticulously constructed sonic journey of ‘Fitoor’ reaches its zenith with 'Galiyon Ke Ghalib,' a track that exemplifies Badshah's brilliance in crafting dance floor anthems. The accompanying music video amplifies this auditory experience, radiating raw, unbridled energy as it spotlights Badshah's dynamic solo dance debut, bringing his signature swagger to life through movement and rhythm.

Badshah shares, "'Fitoor' represents a pivotal moment in my artistic journey, a profound exploration of self and sound where I've shed the constraints of expectation to embrace creative autonomy. ‘Galiyon Ke Ghalib' is a testament to this metamorphosis, a track that embodies the raw experimental energy I've always strived for, fueled by a primal love for hip-hop and the kaleidoscopic culture that has shaped and defined my unique creative expression. It's an unapologetic expression of my artistry, and I hope will resonate with listeners on a visceral level. This is Badshah, unfiltered and unbound."

'Fitoor,' meaning passion or obsession, transcends the typical EP format; it is Badshah's deeply personal musical bildungsroman, a revealing letter to his past, present and future selves that highlights his multifaceted talents as a singer-songwriter, rapper, and visionary record producer. Designed to resonate globally, ‘Fitoor’ is a meticulously composed artistic statement that blends evocative storytelling with cutting-edge sonic textures and visionary visuals. Through innovative, genre-bending arrangements and groundbreaking production techniques, Badshah aspires to elevate Desi Hip-Hop onto the global stage, pushing its sonic and thematic frontiers while remaining deeply committed to its essential spirit. The EP invites listeners to embark on an immersive journey through Badshah's personal odyssey, witnessing the birth of a bold new artistic paradigm.

The EP's narrative tapestry begins with ‘Dear Aditya,’ a profoundly poignant overture that establishes the deeply personal themes explored throughout. This raw and emotionally resonant track unfolds as an intimate epistolary address to Badshah's younger self, Aditya Prateek Sisodia, offering an unvarnished glimpse into his formative years and the trials that shaped him. ‘Dear Aditya’ is a cri de coeur, grappling with ambition, resilience, and the paradoxes inherent in artistic greatness, enhanced by a visually arresting music video that interweaves past and present to create an atmosphere of reflection and emotional catharsis.

In stark contrast, ‘Blessed’ emerges as a vibrant and sophisticated paean, a dynamic testament to gratitude intertwined with a declaration of personal triumph. Introspective reflection meets infectious rhythms as Badshah acknowledges the blessings that propelled his ascent to the zenith of the Indian music industry. His signature verbal virtuosity is meticulously arranged atop pulsating rhythms and cutting-edge sonic textures, celebrating his triumphs and affirming his stature as a dominant creative force, complemented by visuals filmed amidst Nepal's serene landscapes.

‘Velvet Flow’ boldly departs from the emotionally charged tones of its predecessors, asserting itself as a seductive yet authentic declaration of hip-hop pride. Seamlessly blending Badshah's distinctive rap with the alluring undertones of contemporary R&B, it reveals the raw essence of the genre. Replete with unapologetically bold lyrics, ‘Velvet Flow’ showcases Badshah at his most unfiltered, diving headfirst into themes of dominance and unwavering self-assurance, amplified by a music video touching upon success and the unapologetic enjoyment of life lived to the fullest.

‘Fitoor’ is Badshah unleashed—unfiltered, uninhibited, and unapologetically authentic. This EP marks a transformative moment in his career, inviting listeners from every corner of the globe to embark on a shared journey of self-discovery and sonic exploration, cementing his place as one of South Asia’s most powerful cultural exports.

Tracklist

Dear Aditya

Blessed

Velvet Flow

Galiyon Ke Ghalib

Jordan

