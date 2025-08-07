Balakrishna urges industry unity amid production cost concerns

Hyderabad: Nandamuri Balakrishna was recently spotted at Prasad Labs, busy dubbing for his much-awaited film ‘Akhanda 2’. While the focus was on his upcoming film, the veteran actor also engaged in a significant interaction with several prominent Tollywood producers regarding the current challenges facing the industry.

Producers Maitri Ravi, Chamber President Bharat Bhushan, Gopinath Achanta, and Damodar Prasad met Balakrishna to brief him on the existing concerns plaguing the Telugu film industry. They also conveyed the latest resolutions taken by the Active Producers Guild in response to the ongoing crisis.

Prasanna Kumar, Secretary of the Producers Council, was also present during the discussion. Balakrishna, known for his straightforward views, expressed strong support for the producers and offered practical advice.

“Every hero should strive to do more films each year to keep the industry running smoothly. Personally, I do four films a year,” said Balakrishna, stressing the need for consistent content flow to sustain industry momentum.

He also underlined the importance of cost-effective filmmaking. “Producers must take conscious steps to avoid unnecessary increases in production costs. Only then can we strike a balance,” he added.

Addressing concerns about worker unrest and union-related issues, Balakrishna said, “The workers are an integral part of the film industry. I am confident that all existing issues will be resolved soon.”

Balakrishna’s proactive involvement and optimism have given the industry a morale boost, especially at a time when the Telugu film fraternity is navigating financial constraints and internal restructuring. With ‘Akhanda 2’ gaining momentum and Balakrishna advocating for solutions, the industry seems poised for a much-needed revival.