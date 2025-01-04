Balakrishna's Dabidi Dibidi Song From Daaku Maharaaj Sparks Controversy

The new song "Dabidi Dibidi" from the movie Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, has made many people upset online. In the video, Balakrishna is wearing a blue shirt and jacket, and Urvashi is in a crop top and skirt. The dance moves in the video include Balakrishna touching Urvashi's belly button and playfully slapping her back, which some people think is uncomfortable to watch.

People are also talking about the big age difference between Balakrishna, who is 64, and Urvashi, who is 30. Some people think their dance together looks strange because of this. On social media, many people have called the dance moves "gross" or "vulgar." One person even asked, "Why would an older man dance like this with someone who could be his daughter?" Others are wondering why the director and actor agreed to make this video.

In the movie Daaku Maharaaj, Balakrishna plays a Robin Hood-like character, and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol plays the villain. The movie will release on January 12, 2025, during the Sankranti festival.

Balakrishna’s last film, Bhagavanth Kesari, got mixed reviews, but fans are hoping Daaku Maharaaj will do better. The song "Dabidi Dibidi" is getting a lot of attention, but not for the reasons the filmmakers expected!