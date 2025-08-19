‘Balan’ first look poster out

Live
Renowned for their grand filmmaking, KVN Productions, in collaboration with Thespian Films, are producing a massive Malayalam film. The movie is directed by Chidambaram, the filmmaker of ‘Manjummel Boys’, with a script penned by ‘Aavesham’ fame director Jithu Madhavan. The film is being produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fen. The project has been officially titled ‘Balan’, and its first look poster has been unveiled.
Recently, the film was formally launched with a traditional pooja ceremony, and the first schedule of shooting has already begun. With this film, KVN Productions is making its debut in the Malayalam film industry.
Taking to social media, KVN Productions stated that they are proud to present this film in association with Thespian Films and that the regular shoot is now underway. The makers also confirmed that more updates about ‘Balan’ will be revealed soon.