‘Balti’ Telugu release october 10

After receiving tremendous success in Tamil and Malayalam, the much-acclaimed sports drama ‘Balti’ is now releasing in Telugu on October 10, presented by Elma Pictures.

Starring Shane Nigam, Preethi Asrani, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Selvaraghavan, the film is directed by Unni Sivalingam and features music composed by the young and talented Sai Abhyankar.

Producer N. Ethil Raj of Elma Pictures said, “‘Balti’ was a huge success in Tamil and Malayalam, earning excellent reviews from critics. We are thrilled to bring this powerful story to Telugu audiences.”

Director Unni Sivalingam described ‘Balti’ as a raw and rustic village drama set in Velampalayam, a village located on the Tamil Nadu–Kerala border. “The story revolves around three powerful village heads whose political and business rivalries trap four Kabaddi players in an emotional and intense conflict,” he added.

The film uniquely combines Kabaddi, politics, and gangster elements, offering an intense cinematic experience filled with emotions, conflict, and sportsmanship.

With Shane Nigam delivering a remarkable performance, and Selvaraghavan in a powerful antagonist role, ‘Balti’ promises to be a gripping entertainer for Telugu audiences.

‘Balti’ hits theatres on October 10.