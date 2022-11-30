'Bana Sharabi' Song From Vicky Kaushal And Kiara Ali Advani's 'Govinda Naam Mera' Movie Is Out…

Bollywood's young actors Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Ali Advani and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to showcase a complete entertainer with 'Govinda Naam Mera' movie. Till now, we have witnessed Vicky in some serious roles in Uri, Sardar Udham and Raazi movies. Now, Karan Johar is all determined to bring out the complete mass angle in him with this movie. Off late, the makers dropped the peppy and romantic song "Bana Sharabi…" from the movie and treated the music lovers ahead of the release…



Even Vicky and Kiara shared the song on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, Vicky also wrote, "FINALLY, the one song that's been stuck in my head on loop since we shot it. This is sukoon max - #BanaSharabi is out now! #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on @disneyplushotstar! #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar".

The song is all romantic and the lead actors are seen twinning in the black modish outfits!

This movie will hit the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on 16th December, 2022…

Going with the plot… Vicky will be seen as Govinda but everything in his life is a mess in his life. He will be a background dancer and having many debts. His wife will have an extramarital affair but one thing which made Vicky excite is Govinda will have a girlfriend but the romance is just restricted only to Mumbai rains.

This Shashank Khaitan directorial is been produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Meha and the filmmaker under the Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios banner.

Speaking about Vicky's work front, he is lined-up with a bunch of movies… He will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled project, The Great Indian Family, Anand Tiwari's untitled movie, Dunki and Sam Bahadur films.