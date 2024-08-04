Live
- Bandi Saroj Kumar's 'Parakramam' Dream Song Unveiled
- AP Agriculture Minister Atchennaidu Assures Support for Flood-Damaged Farmers
- China urges continuous flood control efforts as rainfall persists
- INDIA bloc should prepare to sit in Oppn in 2029 too: Amit Shah in Chandigarh
- Mamata Banerjee dials Hemant Soren, discusses 'evolving flood situation'
- AP Minister Lokesh assures to help a student to pursue engineering in IIT
- All India Muslim Jamaat chief supports Centre's proposal to amend Waqf Board Act
- My words were not ok, but her behaviour was unwarranted, says Bengal Minister
- Director Apsar Wins Praise For Shivam Bhaje
- Stay alert: India issues advisory for its nationals in Bangladesh after student protests resume
Just In
Bandi Saroj Kumar's 'Parakramam' Dream Song Unveiled
'Parakramam' is directed by Bandi Saroj Kumar. He is the hero of the movie and has produced it under the banner of BSK Mainstream.
'Parakramam' is directed by Bandi Saroj Kumar. He is the hero of the movie and has produced it under the banner of BSK Mainstream. Sruthi Samanvi, Naga Lakshmi, Mohan Senapati, Nikhil Gopu and Anil Kumar are also playing the lead roles. The film has completed its shooting and is ready for a grand release on August 22nd.
Days after the film's superb Teaser was released, a song from it was dropped today. Bandi Saroj Kumar beautifully composed the lyrics of the 'Dream' song. Sri Vaishnavi Goparaju sang it so well. The song, with its profound lines, evokes a strong feeling of love, as if a girl is expressing her first love's emotions in her mind.
Bandi Saroj has crafted the movie with a blend of love, action, emotion, and entertainment to appeal to a wide audience. He carved a niche with 'Nirbandham 1 & 2' and 'Mangalyaam', which amassed millions of views on YouTube. 'Parakramam' marks his foray into cinema.