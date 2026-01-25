Protection of girls is everyone’s responsibility: Collector

Bukkapatnam (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector and district Magistrate A Shyam Prasad stated that protection, education and empowerment of girls is a collective responsibility of society, speaking at National Girl Child Day programme at Bukkapatnam mandal on Saturday. Women Development and Child Welfare department had organised the programme.

The Collector emphasised the importance of safeguarding girl child rights and ensuring access to quality education, healthcare and equal opportunities. He said the Central government was implementing several welfare schemes, including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, to address gender discrimination and promote the value of the girl child. He stressed the need to conduct continuous awareness programmes to reinforce positive attitudes towards girls in society. ICDS Project Director Prameela said social inequalities faced by girls must be eliminated and called upon parents and society to support girls in achieving their talents and aspirations. She noted that collective efforts were required to ensure girls become equal stakeholders in the nation’s development.

As part of National Girl Child Day celebrations, officials administered a pledge to officers and students, reaffirming their commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of girl child.