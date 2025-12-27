‘Battle of Galwan’ gritty teaser unveiled

The teaser of the upcoming combat drama Battle of Galwan was unveiled on Saturday, coinciding with Salman Khan’s birthday, instantly drawing attention for its intense tone and patriotic core. Positioned as a tribute to India’s frontline soldiers, the teaser captures the courage, sacrifice, and indomitable spirit of the armed forces.

Salman Khan is seen in one of his most commanding avatars yet, portraying an Indian Army officer marked by restraint, grit, and quiet authority. Sporting a rugged, weathered look, the actor relies more on silence and controlled aggression than dialogue. The teaser’s most striking moment comes in its closing frames, where Salman’s piercing, unflinching gaze locks directly with the viewer, leaving a powerful and lingering impression.

Visually raw and uncompromising, the teaser highlights the harsh terrain and brutal realities of high-altitude warfare. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role and is produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner.

Battle of Galwan is inspired by the Galwan Valley clash that occurred on June 15, 2020, during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a violent confrontation in eastern Ladakh while patrolling disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash escalated into hand-to-hand combat, resulting in the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers, with casualties also reported on the Chinese side. It marked the deadliest face-off between the two nations in over four decades and led to heightened military and diplomatic engagement.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026.