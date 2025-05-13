Battleground concludes with a bang as Rounak Gulia and Nikhil Singh lift the trophy on Amazon MX Player

The curtain has come down on Battleground, Amazon MX Player’s pioneering fitness reality show, with a dramatic and emotional finale. Claiming victory were Rounak Gulia from Abhishek Malhan’s Delhi Dominators and Nikhil Singh from Rajat Dalal’s Haryana Bulls, who triumphed in the female and male categories respectively.

With super-mentor Shikhar Dhawan and an impressive panel of mentors including Abhishek Malhan, Rubina Dilaik, Neeraj Goyat, and Rajat Dalal, Battleground tested more than just physical strength — it challenged contestants’ mental resilience and strategic thinking. The explosive finale marked the culmination of weeks of intense competition and compelling storytelling.

Launched as a one-of-its-kind fitness reality show, Battleground quickly captured the imagination of young audiences across India. The final week delivered edge-of-the-seat action, emotional highs, and shifting alliances, reflecting the essence of the show. Rounak and Nikhil stood out with consistently powerful performances, securing their place as India’s first ultimate fitness superstars.

In the gripping finale, Rounak defeated fellow finalist Nisha in a tense showdown, while Nikhil outperformed Raja in a battle of endurance and focus. Both earned their victories through sheer determination and relentless spirit.

Abhishek Malhan expressed his pride in Rounak and the Delhi Dominators, saying, “I’m so proud of Rounak and the entire Delhi Dominators team. Their dedication, camaraderie, and tireless effort made them stand out every step of the way. Rounak has proven that no obstacle is too big when you have the heart to fight.”

Rajat Dalal echoed similar sentiments for Team Haryana Bulls: “This season of Battleground has been nothing short of extraordinary. Watching Team Haryana Bulls evolve through every challenge has been incredibly fulfilling. Nikhil’s win is a proud moment, but this is a victory for the entire team. They brought heart, unity, and resilience every step of the way.”

Rounak, overcome with emotion, reflected on her journey: “I’ve given everything to this — every ounce of sweat, every second of doubt. But standing as the winner, I know it was all worth it. A massive thank you to Abhishek Sir for pushing me beyond my limits.”

Nikhil shared similar feelings after his intense finale face-off against Raja: “This journey has changed me. There were moments I doubted myself, but Rajat Sir taught me how to stay calm under pressure. This win is a tribute to what I’ve learnt and the belief my team had in me.”

All episodes of Battleground are now streaming exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available via Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and connected TVs.