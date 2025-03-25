Live
Bengaluru: Good Shepherd Institutions Announces Holiday for Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Release
Highlights
Good Shepherd Institutions in Bengaluru declares a holiday on March 27 to celebrate the release of L2: Empuraan. Exclusive screenings of the film are arranged for students, staff, and the local community.
Good Shepherd Institutions in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru, has declared a holiday on 27 March to celebrate the release of the Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal. The college has also arranged exclusive screenings of the film for students, staff, and the local community.
The screenings will be held at YGR Mall in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, with two screens booked for the event. The goal is to create a sense of community and give students a fun, recreational activity. Dr K R Anil Kumar, the managing director of the college, explained that he hopes cultural events like this will encourage students to take part in positive activities.
