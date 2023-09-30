‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ advance bookings to be opened from this date

“Bhagavanth Kesari” is one of the most awaited films as Balakrishna has teamed up with director Anil Ravipudi for the first time in his career. The film has recently wrapped up its shooting part and is now in the post-production stage. The latest news is that the advance bookings of the film will start on the 4th of October in the US. “Bhagavanth Kesari” is all set for a massive release on October 18th worldwide and plans are being made for the same. The details of the advance bookings in India are still under wrap.

Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film which also has Kajal Aggarwal as the heroine. Balakrishna will be seen in a mature role in this film which has a unique storyline. Thaman scores the music.