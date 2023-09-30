Live
- Kartik Aryan takes ice bath in Kashmir river to celebrate ‘Chandu Champion’ wrap
- Big B’s memorabilia up for auction ahead of his 81st birthday
- Balakrishna extends support to Pawan's Varahi Yatra, says not scared of cases
- India to host PATA Travel Mart 2023 in Delhi from Oct 4-6: Ministry of Tourism
- Vaidehi, Prajwal Dev lead exciting field at National Tennis Championship set to begin on Monday
- Men’s ODI WC: South Africa hope to have captain Temba Bavuma back with side by ‘early next week’
- Rajouri attack case: NIA conducts raids in J&K's Poonch on LeT OWGs suspect premises
- FB, X & YouTube pages most delisted from Google Search: Report
- With Kerala CPI(M) in troubled times in Coop Bank scam, EP Jayarajan rubs salt into it
- Gujarat: Minor boy spends Rs 13 lakh from grandfather's account on online gaming
Just In
‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ advance bookings to be opened from this date
Highlights
“Bhagavanth Kesari” is one of the most awaited films as Balakrishna has teamed up with director Anil Ravipudi for the first time in his career. The...
“Bhagavanth Kesari” is one of the most awaited films as Balakrishna has teamed up with director Anil Ravipudi for the first time in his career. The film has recently wrapped up its shooting part and is now in the post-production stage. The latest news is that the advance bookings of the film will start on the 4th of October in the US. “Bhagavanth Kesari” is all set for a massive release on October 18th worldwide and plans are being made for the same. The details of the advance bookings in India are still under wrap.
Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film which also has Kajal Aggarwal as the heroine. Balakrishna will be seen in a mature role in this film which has a unique storyline. Thaman scores the music.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS