'Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress Aishwarya Khare endures intense conditions for a high-stake sequence

Mumbai: Popular television actress Aishwarya Khare, who plays the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s "Bhagya Lakshmi", recently took on one of the most demanding challenges of her career.

In one of the episodes, Malishka (Megha Prasad) trapped Lakshmi inside a cold storage room at a hospital, where she had gone to uncover the truth about her pregnancy. The sequence required Aishwarya to deliver a realistic and emotionally intense performance as Lakshmi fought against the cold in a life-threatening situation.

To create the perfect chilling effect, the team built a storage set, a fog machine, and Lohan to generate dense fog. They also had to keep the AC switched off to keep the fog in place. Though the temperature was regulated, spending nearly six to seven hours in the heat, and foggy environment was a true test of endurance.

The crew took all necessary safety measures, including regular breaks and medical supervision. However, delivering dialogues and maintaining expressions in such an intense setting required immense concentration and dedication.

Talking about her experience of shooting the sequence, Aishwarya said, “Shooting this sequence was one of the most challenging yet exciting experiences of my career. To maintain the foggy effect in the room, we had to switch off the AC and the room was very hot, making it a little difficult to shoot. Maintaining expressions, delivering dialogues, and staying in that environment for long stretches required a lot of focus and endurance. However, as actors, we embrace such challenges to bring authenticity to our performances. I’m truly grateful to my team for ensuring my comfort and safety throughout the shoot. These experiences push me to grow in my craft, and I love every bit of it.”

It remains to be seen if Lakshmi will be able to get out of the cold storage on time or will Malishka’s devious plan bring a tragic end to Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi’s love story.