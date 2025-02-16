Bhagyashri Borse dazzles in ‘Kaantha’ first look

Bhagyashri Borse is all set to make a grand impression in the much-anticipated multilingual film Kaantha, where she stars alongside Dulquer Salmaan. As a special Valentine’s Day treat, the filmmakers have unveiled her first look, capturing the essence of timeless beauty and grace.

Draped in an elegant pink saree with exquisite golden jewelry, Bhagyashri exudes classic charm in the poster. With her hair flowing freely and a serene smile, she perfectly embodies the spirit of a bygone era, promising an enchanting on-screen presence.

Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha is produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, and Suresh Productions. The film also features veteran actor Samuthirakani in a key role.

Set in 1950s Madras, Kaantha delves into the complexities of human relationships and societal transformations during a pivotal period in history. Having completed its shoot, the film is currently in post-production, with the team working meticulously to bring this immersive narrative to life.

With its rich storyline, stellar cast, and evocative period setting, Kaantha is shaping up to be a cinematic gem that will leave a lasting impact on audiences.









