“Bhairava Dweepam” 4K trailer released marking 50 years of Balakrishna in films

Making a remarkable debut in 1974, Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna has completed 50 years in the film industry. To celebrate this glorious journey, Natasimha Balakrishna‘s all time classic hit “Bhairava Dweepam” is all set to take the audience of this generation to it’s wonder world. The evergreen fantasy entertainer directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao in 1994 is being re-released grandly by Clap Infotainment.

The movie created wonders at the box-office presenting a lasting cinematic experience to the audience an in upgraded 4K quality on August 30, 2023. Tollywood Successful directors Anil Ravipudi, Bobby (KS Ravindra) and Gopichand Malineni released the re-release trailer today on Aditya Music.

Natasimha Balakrishna played the role of an abandoned prince who grows up in a tribe to become a brave man. He falls in love with the Princess of Karthikeya Kingdom, who is being summoned by an evil wizard by magic to an island 'Bhairava Dweepam' to sacrifice her to rule the universe. How Vijay fights the evil and rescues Roja forms the story that had many great twists and turns.



The magical story penned by Raavi Kondala Rao was astonishingly presented on screen by the legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, aided by a brilliant screenplay by himself. Music scored by Madhavapeddi Suresh is another highlight of the movie, while Cinematography was handled by Kabir Lal and Editing was done by D Raja Gopal. The production values by producer B Venkatarami Reddy under the banner Chandamama Vijaya Combines were top notch and beyond that generation.

