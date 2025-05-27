‘Bhairavam’ gears up for grand release: A blockbuster in the making, say team at pre-release event

The highly-anticipated action thriller Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohit, is all set for a grand summer release on May 30. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by K.K. Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the film has been presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios. Riding high on an overwhelmingly positive response to its teaser, songs, and promotional content, the makers recently held a grand pre-release event.

Speaking at the event, Sai Srinivas shared his excitement: “We worked very hard to give audiences a wonderful experience. I’ve seen the final cut, and it’s nothing short of extraordinary. Vijay garu’s effort shows in every frame.” He thanked the entire cast and crew and called May 30 “a festival day for all of us.”

Manchu Manoj, emotional about his journey, said, “Cinema doesn’t see caste or background. It’s our temple, and only talent speaks here. I thank Radha Mohan garu for trusting us. Bhairavam is a true celebration of cinema.”

Nara Rohit added, “This film will be a life-long memory. Director Vijay’s hard work will be seen on screen. I hope this turns into a major commercial breakthrough for him.”

Producer Bellamkonda Suresh predicted massive success: “This is not just a multi-starrer, it's beyond that. Charan Pakala will rise to the league of Thaman and Mani Sharma. Vijay will soon be in the top league of directors.”

Radhamohan echoed similar sentiments and appreciated the team’s united efforts. “Despite the challenges, this film was made with great dedication. May 30 will be unforgettable for audiences,” he said.

Director Vijay Kanakamedala, music composer Sri Charan Pakala, actors Anandi, Divya, Ajay, guest Shankar, and filmmakers Anil Ravipudi and Sampath Nandi also expressed heartfelt gratitude and confidence in the film’s impact.