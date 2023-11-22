‘Bhale Vadivi Basu’ actress Vichitra comments on casting couch in TFI; audience feel it is Balakrishna!

Tamil actress Vichitra makes casting couch allegations in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7. Vichithra, who was previously an actress, is currently a prominent participant in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7, which is being hosted by Kamal Haasan. In an episode, the contestants were tasked with discussing a turning point in their lives. Vichithra mentioned her casting couch experience while working on a Telugu film, which gave her thought of quitting cinema 20 years ago. She stated that she filed a complaint with the union regarding the incident, but no action was taken.

In 1991, Vichithra began her career in film and has since appeared in films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. She competed in Vijay Television’s famous cooking reality show, ‘Cooku With Comali 4’, as one of the finalists.

She ranks among the top performers on Bigg Boss Tamil 7. Yesterday, November 21st, she remembered the casting couch experience which made her to quit cinema 20 years ago. She said that sharing her side of the story is her way of confronting her demons.

The Telugu Netizens gets shocked as Tamil actress Vichitra’s casting couch allegations are on Balakrishna. It is noteworthy that she did not take the name of Balakrishna exclusively, but everyone got understood that she was talking about “Bhale Vadivi Basu” film.

While some believe her, a section of people do not trust her. But her statement has been the talk of the town since midnight.

Vichithra said, “In 2000, a late actor suggested a film to me. I don’t want to reveal the details. The shooting took place in Malampuzha, where I met my husband. That’s where I faced my worst-ever casting couch experience. Everyone knows that I disappeared from films after my wedding. This was the reason. I wanted to forget this incident, but this wound was so deep that it never healed. Opening up about the incident right now means I’ve faced my demons. We were put up in a 3-star hotel where my husband was the general manager. There was a party where I met the hero (very famous). He never asked my name but asked me to come to his room. It was a huge shock for me. I didn’t understand what kind of a gesture it was. That night, I went to my room and slept. From the next day, I started facing a lot of issues during shooting.”

She added, “I’ve never faced such situations in Tamil cinema. The men working on the film used to get drunk and bang on my door. I could still remember the noise. I was disheartened and was thinking about how to deal with this. I used to tell the hotel guys not to connect calls to my hotel. My husband, who was not even my friend back then, asked me if I was dealing with something and if he could help. I told him to change my room. He and his team changed my room daily without letting the team know. I don’t know how they managed to try to help me. The men used to bang on other doors, thinking I was there. One day, the men lost their patience and wanted to teach me a lesson.”

“We were shooting a forest scene where a commotion would take place. While shooting the scene, I felt that someone was touching me inappropriately. I thought it could be a mistake. The director went for a second take, and again, it happened. I caught the guy the third time and took him to the stunt master. He gave me a tight slap, and I was stunned. I looked at the entire unit, and none stepped up to talk to me. I was seething with rage, felt fear and anger, and was so emotional. I couldn’t tell my parents, so I spoke to my friend. The person asked me to complain to the union. They held me so hard, and I had blood clots. I had marks on my face from the slap,” she continued.

“I complained to the union, and they asked me to come back. No one came for me. It was an incident that was much talked about in the newspapers. One of the union members asked me why I came to them instead of approaching the police. I met the lawyers, and it was an ugly procedure. My wounds healed in two days, and no one came to the court for hearings. My now-husband offered to give evidence during the hearing. That’s when I felt that my career was finished. I was thinking about how I could manage my family. The head of the union advised me to forget everything and return to work. My husband asked me, ‘Is this what you’re working for? If you don’t get respect or dignity, you don’t deserve to be here. It felt like a slap on my face,” she explained.

Actress comments on casting couch





#Vichitra shares her casting couch atrocity happened at this 2001 Telugu film "Bhalevadivi Basu" ft. #Balakrishna

What is this Behaviour Mr. Nandamuri Balakrishna👎🏻👎🏻 ..??Practice what you preach..



You molested a lady in movie sets..shame on you😤pic.twitter.com/gHBHrNp7BP — John Wick (@JohnWick_fb) November 21, 2023

This might be the scene the actress is talking about





#Vichithra shares her personal bitter experience while shooting 20 years ago! I think vichitra specified that worst incident in this fight scene.

Hero: balakrishna

movie :Bhalevadivi Basu(Telugu) and Stunt master who slapped her was a.vijay #BiggBoss7Tamil #BiggBossTamil7 pic.twitter.com/PkCcICvvbY — Vignesh (@Vignesh4cbe) November 21, 2023



