Bholaa Shankar: Megastar Treats His Fans By Unveiling The 'Streak Of Shankar' On The Occasion Of Maha Shivaratri…

This festive special day is turning into a big one for all the netizens and movie buffs with continuous updates from the Tollywood and Bollywood upcoming movies. Even megastar Chiranjeevi also treated his fans by unveiling the promo video 'Streak Of Shankar' on this special occasion and showcased a glimpse of his new movie Bholaa Shankar.



Along with sharing the promo video, the makers also wrote, "జై బోలో భోళా శంకర్. Celebrating this Mahashivartri with the Vibrant "STREAK OF SHANKAR" from #BholaaShankar - https://youtu.be/GvZUep1UvXI Megastar @KChiruTweets @MeherRamesh @AnilSunkara1 @tamannaahspeaks @KeerthyOfficial #MahathiSwaraSagar @AKentsOfficial #StreakofShankar".

In the video, Chiru is seen dancing in a festive mela and the BGM of "Jai Bholo Bholaa Shankar…" song is also amazing! He looked awesome sporting in a casual avatar!

On the auspicious Mahashivaratri day❤️‍🔥#BholaaShankar Director @MeherRamesh at the Aadi Yogi statue at ISHA foundation to seek the divine vibe & blessings 🙏🏻 "STREAK OF SHANKAR" 🔱 from #BholaaShankar Arriving TODAY @ 6 PM ❤️ pic.twitter.com/epcOzy6FGw — BholāShankar (@BholaaShankar) February 18, 2023

On this special occasion, even the director Meher Ramesh also paid a visit to Aadi Yogi statue at ISHA foundation to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva… He posed in all smiles with the backdrop of giant idol of Mahadev!

Casting Details of Bholaa Shankar:

• Chiranjeevi as Bhola Shankar

• Tamannaah

• Keerthy Suresh as Bhola Shankar's sister

• Murali Sharma

• Raghu Babu

• Rao Ramesh

• Vennela Kishore

• P. Ravi Shankar

• Tulasi Shivamani

• Pragathi

• Sreemukhi

• Bithiri Sathi

• Satya Akkala

• Rashmi Gautam

• Uttej

• Getup Srinu

• Lobo

Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced on 15th November last year. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it.