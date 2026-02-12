Bhumi Pednekar recalls auditioning Ranveer Singh for Band Baaja Baarat

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar has shared a nostalgic memory from her early days in the film industry, revealing that she once auditioned Bollywood star Ranveer Singh for the hit film Band Baaja Baarat. The anecdote dates back to the time when Bhumi was working as a casting director at Yash Raj Films, long before she became a leading actress herself.

In a recent conversation with one of the leading publications, Bhumi reminisced about witnessing auditions of actors who later went on to become major stars, including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra and Pankaj Tripathi. She described the experience as “surreal” and said that being involved in the audition process helped shape her own understanding of acting and performance.

Recalling Ranveer’s audition for Band Baaja Baarat, Bhumi said his energy and confidence stood out from the moment he entered the room, even before he delivered his lines. The vibrant persona that has now become synonymous with the actor was evident even then, according to her account.

Band Baaja Baarat, produced by Yash Raj Films and released in 2010, marked Ranveer Singh’s debut in Bollywood, launching his career as one of the industry’s most charismatic performers.

Bhumi’s reflections highlight her own journey from behind-the-scenes casting work to on-screen success, and offer fans a rare glimpse into the early days of one of Bollywood’s brightest stars.