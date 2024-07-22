Bhumi Pednekarembraces eco-friendly practices

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, renowned for her environmental advocacy, marked her birthday by sharing a heartwarming video on Instagram that highlights her commitment to sustainability. In the video, posted on Monday, Bhumi is seen rearranging the flowers she received for her birthday, noting how she is increasingly becoming like her mother.





The video, captioned "I'm turning into my Maa... I've seen her reuse, recycle, and upcycle things since we were kids. Doing the same now because why waste these beauties?", shows Bhumi in a stylish blue and yellow co-ord set as she thoughtfully rearranges her birthday flowers. The tagline of the reel reads: "Rearranging flowers I received on my bday."

In the comments section, a fan asked Bhumi what she does with the flowers once they dry out. Bhumi replied, "Put them in my compost bin." Actress Gulfam Khan also commented, "Big task... Too big shoes to fill," to which Bhumi responded, "I agree, Gulu."

Professionally, Bhumi Pednekar has had a remarkable journey. Before stepping into the limelight, she worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years. She made her debut in the 2015 romantic comedy Dum LagaKeHaisha, playing an overweight bride. Since then, Bhumi has showcased her versatility in films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Pati Patni AurWoh, Saand Ki Aankh, Badhaai Do, Lust Stories, Durgamati, Raksha Bandhan, Thank You for Coming, Bheed, and The Lady Killer.

Most recently, Bhumi starred in the crime thriller Bhakshak, inspired by the Muzaffarpur shelter case. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, the film features Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar and is available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Bhumi has another exciting project, Daldal, in the pipeline. As she continues to impress with her on-screen performances, Bhumi Pednekar's dedication to environmental sustainability and her heartfelt connection to her family traditions add another layer to her already inspiring persona.