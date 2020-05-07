Bhumika wants to be 'Tabu' in that film

Tollywood: Bhumika Chawla is one of the talented heroines in the movie industry. The actress has been working hard to make an impressive mark in her second innings. After impressing one and all with Nani's MCA, the actress did a couple of other movies that did not do well at the box-office. Now, the actress is coming up with an interesting offer to the filmmakers.

Bhumika Chawla decided to attempt experiments in her career now and is said to have given a statement that she is game to play bold roles. Apparently, Bhumika wants to convey that she wants to essay roles that are uncommon too.

Apparently, Bhumika is also in talks for grabbing Tabu's role for Andhadhun remake but there is no clarity on the same. As of now, the actress has Seetimarr on hand.