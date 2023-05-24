Bichagadu 2 Clean Blockbuster with Strong 5-Day Box Office Collections

Vijay Antony's highly anticipated film, Bichagadu 2, which serves as a spiritual sequel to his blockbuster hit Bichagadu, has recently been released in theaters. While the movie didn't generate significant pre-release buzz as a sequel, it has surprised everyone by receiving an overwhelming response from audiences in the Telugu states. Bichagadu 2 has emerged as a clean blockbuster at the box office.

The movie's Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rights were acquired for an advance amount of 6 crores, and it has collected an approximate share of 6.75 crores within the first five days. This has ensured profits for all the buyers involved. In the Nizam region, the film has garnered a share of around 2.35 crores, while in Ceded, it earned approximately 1 crore. In Andhra, the film's share stands at around 3.4 crores. The overall share of Bichagadu 2 in the Telugu states amounts to 6.75 crores. If the movie maintains the same momentum in the coming days, it has a good chance of crossing the double-digit share mark.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, Bichagadu 2 has managed to attract audiences to the theaters, resulting in its clean blockbuster status. This once again proves that Telugu audiences support movies they enjoy, regardless of the language or the lead actor.

Vijay Antony has not only acted in the film but has also taken on the roles of writer, director, and music director. The movie also stars Kavya Thapar as the female lead, along with Dev Gill, John Vijay, Radha Ravi, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Y G Mahendran in other important roles. The cinematography is handled by Vijay Milton and Om Prakash, and the film is produced by Fatima Vijay Antony under the banner of Vijay Antony Productions.