Big B 'scared' of Income Tax Dept: 'Hawa paani sab band ho jata hai'
New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is the host of the quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15, shared how he gets scared when Income Tax Department does their normal and routine work.
In the episode 19 of the show, Akanksha Singh from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, bagged the hot seat after winning the fastest finger first.
She lauded the actor saying: “Your energy, and aura is exemplary”.
Replying to her, Big B said: “What do you do?”, to which she said: “Sir, I'm Assistant Commissioner, State Tax, at present. I work in the commercial tax department of Madhya Pradesh.”
The actor said: “This is scary. Income tax related stuff. Your job, do you work with all your might? I'm doing the same here. What is so special here? When you write summons and instruct to locate a person who hasn't paid tax. It requires your energy, right? I do as I'm told”.
Akanksha said: “But, sir, the way you do it.”
The ‘Sholay’ actor said: “Everybody has an income tax issue, and you resolve it. When we meet people like you, from the Income Tax Department, and they say that it's normal and routine work. It's your routine, but hamare liye hamara hawa paani sab band ho jata hai.”