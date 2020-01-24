Big B's Photo With Shivanna, Prabhu and Nag Creates Waves On Social Media

If you go to North India, then you often get to hear about them referring to all South Indians as Madrasis. Come down South, you will see them treat every Hindi-speaking individual as a North Indian. But there is one medium that binds the two regions together and that's movie! Thanks to the film industry the North-South gap has reduced a great deal. And there's one actor who makes it a point to flaunt his good relationship with the other industries and it's none other than Bollywood badshah Amitabh Bachchan. He has worked with actors from all the industries and shares a great rapport with each actor. Be it Sudeep, Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna or any actor from other industry, Big B knows them all and for other actors it's an honour to be sharing screen space with him. When this be the case, a brand brought all the top actors from across the industry for a Jewellery Ad. Ever since the Ad begun many years ago, it has been about a family featuring Nagarjuna from Tollywood, Amitabh Bachchan from Bollywood, Shivarajkumar from Sandalwood and Shivaji Prabhu from Kollyood. There's a new picture that Big B shared on his page which has gone viral. the photo shows Big B, Nag, Jaya Bachchan, Shivanna and Prabhu posing together in front of a wedding hall. He wrote the caption 'This is an historic moment for me and Jaya as we get to work with legendary iconic actors from the South industry.

It's worth mentioning here that Shivrajkumar is the son of late matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, Prabhu happens to be the son of legendary Tamil actor Shivaji Ganesan while Nagarjuna is the son of Akkineni Nageswar Rao, an iconic star in Tollywood.