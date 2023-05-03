Big News: Prabhas And Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush Theatrical Trailer Will Be Launched On This Date

It is all known that Tollywood’s ace actor Prabhas is all set to essay the role of Lord Rama on Om Raut’s Adipurush movie. It has Bollywood’s ace actor Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and glam doll Kriti Sanon as Sita mata. Already the earlier released teaser and trailer received backlash but now the makers are all set to come up with the new version of the trailer on 9th May… It will be the theatrical trailer as the movie is all set to release on 16th June.

According to a source, “Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar will unveil the trailer of Adipurush at a grand event in Mumbai on May 9, 2023. It’s approximately 3 minute long trailer that will take the audience into the world of Ramayana”.

The source also added, “It’s going to be a 3D screening for the fans in Hyderabad. Prabhas and the entire team of Adipurush believe that fans are the support system for any film and it’s a gesture from their end to appreciate all the support given by the fans to Adipurush over the last 2 years”.

Finally he added, “Adipurush will release on June 16 as scheduled. There will be no change in the date based on other films and they are clear on bringing the film across the globe on June 16. It’s going to be a 37 day long campaign leading to the film release. There are some great devotional songs in the album which will be out post the trailer”.

Adipurush is made basing the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… It is made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman while Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman. Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles!

Adipurush movie was earlier planned to be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival but now it will hit the big screens on 16th June, 2023!