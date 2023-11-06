Big Weekend Box Office Collections for Maa Oori Polimera 2 and Keeda Cola

Maa Oori Polimera 2 and Keeda Cola made a stellar debut at the box office, raking in impressive collections during their first weekend. Polimera 2, riding on a strong opening day, maintained its momentum throughout the weekend, amassing a total gross of 10Cr. The film, whose theatrical rights were valued at 4.5Cr, has already reached the breakeven mark, making it a profitable venture. Especially in the Telugu states, Polimera 2 enjoyed exceptional audience support, contributing significantly to its success.

Keeda Cola, on the other hand, saw 90% of its collections coming from Nizam and Overseas regions right from day one, a trend that continued over the weekend. Despite mixed reviews, the film managed to cross the 10Cr Gross mark globally. Notably, it garnered substantial attention in America, collecting a remarkable 500K+, a significant achievement considering its modest budget. Tharun Bhascker's unique brand appeal played a pivotal role in the film's success.

Although Keeda Cola experienced a drop in Nizam over the weekend and faced challenges in Andhra Pradesh due to mixed word of mouth, its overall performance was commendable. Given its minimal budget, reaching the 10Cr Gross milestone was a significant accomplishment for the film.

In summary, both Maa Oori Polimera 2 and Keeda Cola had a triumphant weekend at the box office, making waves in the industry with their impressive collections and audience reception."