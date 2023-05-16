Adah Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Hobbies, Physical Appearance, Photos

Adah Sharma Biography:

Adah Sharma is an Indian actress and model known for her work in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. She made her debut in the Hindi horror film "1920," which achieved considerable success at the box office. Adah's performance as the possessed woman in the movie received critical acclaim and earned her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She ventured into Telugu cinema with "Heart Attack" and Tamil cinema with "Idhu Namma Aalu."

Adah Sharma Personal Life:

Adah Sharma, born on May 11, 1992, is an Indian actress and model. She is best known for her work in the film industry, particularly in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. Adah's real name is also Adah Sharma, and she is often referred to by her nickname, Adah, her zodiac sign is Taurus. Born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, Adah's hometown is Palakkad, Kerala, India. However, she currently resides in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Adah proudly identifies as Hindu and holds Indian nationality.

Adah Sharma Family:

Adah comes from a diverse background. Her father, Late S.L. Sharma, served in the Indian Army, while her mother, Sheila Sharma, is a classical dancer. Currently unmarried, Adah's personal relationships and affairs have not been publicly disclosed.

Adah Sharma Hobbies:

Adah Sharma has a variety of hobbies, including watching movies, writing poems, playing the piano, and listening to music. She finds joy and relaxation in these activities.

Adah Sharma Physical Appearance:

Adah Sharma stands at a height of 5 feet 7 inches and weighs approximately 53 kg. Her figure measurements are reported to be 34-26-34. She has captivating black eyes and gorgeous black hair.

Adah Sharma Movies:

1920

Phhir

Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke

Heart Attack

Hasee Toh Phasee

S/O Satyamurthy

Rana Vikrama

Subramanyam for Sale

Garam

Kshanam

Idhu Namma Aalu

Commando 2

Charlie Chaplin 2

Kalki

Bypass Road

Commando 3

Selfiee

The Kerala Story

