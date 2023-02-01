Butta Bomma Anikha Surendran Biography: Movielist, Images, Age, Instagram

Anikha Surendran, also known as Baby Anikha, is an Indian actress, dancer, and model who has worked in both the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. She began her acting career as a child actress in the Malayalam film "Kadha Thudarunnu" in 2010. Born on 27 November 2004 in Manjeri, Kerala to parents Surendran and Usha Surendran, Anikha comes from a middle-class family and has an elder brother named Ankith Surendran.

She completed her primary education at Nazareth English Medium School in Manjeri and is currently pursuing her higher secondary education at Devagiri CMI Public School in Calicut. Recently, she was seen in the web series "Queen," produced by MX Player, based on the life of Jayalalithaa. Anikha has acted in over 15 films in both Malayalam and Tamil and won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist in 2013 for her role as Sethulakshmi in "5 Sundarikal.





Interesting Facts about Anikha Surendran:

Anikha was raised in Manjeri, Kerala.

She made her debut as a child artist in the Malayalam film "Chotta Mumbai."

She is from a Hindu family background.

Anikha is very active on social media.

She is an animal lover and has a dog and a cat as pets.

Black is her favorite color.

Anikha has a strong social media presence with 1.5 million followers on Instagram and 3.3 million followers on Facebook.

Instagram, Facebook, Social Media Details

Instagram: Anikhasurendran

Facebook Page / Profile: actressanikhasurendranofficial





Anikha Surendran: Movielist

Chotta Mumbai - 2007

Kadha Thudarunnu- 2010

Four Friends- 2010

Race- 2011

Bavuttiyude Namathil- 2012

5 Sundarikal- 2013

Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi- 2013

Nayana- 2014

Onnum Mindathe- 2014

Yennai Arindhaal- 2015

Bhaskar The Rascal- 2015

Naanum Rowdydhaan- 2015

Miruthan- 2016

The Great Father- 2017

Johny Johny Yes Appa- 2018

Viswasam- 2019

Maamanithan- 2022

Powerfully Yours Vedha- 2022

Butta Bomma- 2023





Actress Anikha Surendran Photos







































