NSU sexual abuse case: Police arrest faculty duo as probe intensifies

Tirupati: The probe into allegations of sexual exploitation at the National Sanskrit University gathered momentum on Tuesday, culminating in the arrest of two faculty members after investigators verified the survivor’s account in her home State of Odisha.

Police said a special team led by Inspector V Muralimohan Rao travelled to the 27-year-old BEd student’s village in Odisha, where her detailed statement was recorded and corroborated with evidence. The findings prompted officers to strengthen the case with additional charges and move swiftly to take the accused into custody.

According to officials, the student had enrolled at NSU on June 25. She accused Assistant Professor Dr Lakshman Kumar of sexually assaulting her inside his office on the university campus in the last week of November. Investigators said that Dr A Shekhar Reddy, another assistant professor from the same department, allegedly photographed and filmed the incident and later used the material to intimidate and emotionally abuse her. The allegations were formally submitted to police by the university Registrar.

Tirupati West Police had initially booked the case under Cr No 183/2025, invoking Sections 75(1), 77, 79 and 351(2) read with 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. After gathering fresh evidence during the Odisha visit, Sections 63 and 68 were added to the FIR. The investigation is being supervised by District SP L Subba Rayudu, with Tirupati SDPO M Bhaktavatsalam and Inspector V Muralimohan Rao spearheading field inquiries.

On Tuesday evening, officers arrested both professors around 6 pm and began further questioning. Their mobile phones had earlier been seized as part of the forensic examination. SP Rayudu reiterated that the police department has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to offences targeting women, especially in educational spaces. He urged students and staff not to hesitate in reporting harassment or digital blackmail, assuring that complainants’ identities will be protected and that police are committed to maintaining safety on campuses. Meanwhile, university authorities have also initiated internal action. Dr A Shekhar Reddy was suspended late on Monday, while Dr Lakshman Kumar had already been placed under suspension following the initial complaint from the victim.