CID files report in HC on TTD Parakamani theft case

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday submitted an additional report to the High Court in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Parakamani theft case, prompting the court to seek two more sets of sealed-cover copies for judicial examination. The report pertains to the compromise settlement reached before the Lok Adalat in the case.

The High Court directed the CID to hand over two sealed-cover sets of the report to the registrar (Judicial) and instructed the registry to place them only before the Chief Justice–led bench, which is presently hearing the matter relating to the legality of Lok Adalat award. The bench posted the matter to Wednesday, stating that it will study the fresh report and issue further orders.

This is the latest in a series of confidential submissions made by the CID. Earlier sealed-cover reports included details on both the compromise arrangement and the assets declared by the accused, Ravikumar. The court previously rejected a plea by Ravikumar’s counsel seeking access to the CID material, maintaining confidentiality at this stage of the proceedings.

The case dates back to April 29, 2023, when Ravikumar, a staffer assigned to the Parakamani, was caught stealing US dollars from temple treasury.

He later apologised to TTD authorities and, executed a gift deed transferring assets worth Rs 14.43 crore to TTD. The TTD Trust Board approved this through a resolution on June 19, 2023, and the case was closed before Lok Adalat three months later.

The CID, which examined the circumstances, motive and procedural correctness of the compromise, has now placed its additional findings before the High Court.

With further sealed-cover material awaited, the court will revisit the matter on Wednesday to decide the next steps.