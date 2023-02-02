Dhamaka Actress Sreeleela Biography: Age, Movielist, Family, Mother, Instagram

Sree Leela is a talented Indian film actress hailing from Detroit, Michigan, United States. Born on July 14, 2001, she has made a name for herself in the Kannada film industry. Her debut into the industry was through the romantic movie "Kiss", directed by AP Arjun. She then went on to star in another notable project, "Bharaate", opposite Srimurali.

Sree Leela comes from an orthodox family and initially faced challenges in getting permission to pursue a career in acting. However, she is also pursuing a medical degree, following in the footsteps of her mother who is a doctor. She maintains a close relationship with fellow actors Radhika Pandit and Yash, referring to them as "Akka" and "Jeeju".

Before her big-screen debut, Sree Leela was part of two highly anticipated Kannada movies, "Kiss" and "Bharate". "Kiss", directed by A.P. Arjun, is considered her official debut film. Despite her young age, Sree Leela has already made a mark in the industry with her acting skills and on-screen presence.







Interesting Facts about Sreeleela

In her personal life, Sreeleela has a love for animals and is a proud pet parent to a dog and a cat. Her favorite pastimes include watching movies and traveling to new destinations. These hobbies give her an opportunity to relax and unwind from her busy schedule.

Sreeleela MovieList

Kiss (2018) Kannada Debut

Bharaate (2019) Kannada

By Two Love (2021) Kannada

Pelli SandaD (2021) Telugu

Dhamaka ( 2022 ) Telugu





