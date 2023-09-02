Neha Shetty Biography: Age, Career, Family, Movies, Networth, Photos

Neha Shetty Biography:

Neha Shetty, the renowned South Indian model and actress, gained fame for her role in the Telugu movie "DJ Tillu." She was born on December 6, 1994, in Mangaluru, Karnataka. Neha completed her early education at Sophia High School and later pursued her college studies in Bangalore. During her time in Bangalore, she simultaneously pursued a career in modeling alongside her studies, harboring a strong aspiration to become an actress since the outset.

Neha Shetty Career:

In 2014, while actively engaged in modeling, Neha participated in the Miss Mangaluru beauty competition and emerged victorious, clinching the prestigious Miss Mangaluru title by surpassing contestants from across the city. This win catapulted her to fame, leading her to participate in the Miss South India beauty competition in 2015, where she secured the position of 1st runner-up, showcasing her exceptional beauty and talent, surpassing competitors from various states.

Notably, Neha Shetty is also a proficient dancer, having honed her skills under the guidance of the renowned fashion choreographer MS Sridhar. She made her foray into the film industry with her role as Nandini in the Kannada movie "Mungaru Male 2," which was released in 2016. Following this, she graced the silver screen in Puri Jagannath's Telugu movie "Mehbooba" in 2018, portraying the character of Afreen, a young student. In her quest for versatile acting, she ventured to the United States, where she received drama training from the New York Film Academy. Upon completing her acting classes, she returned to India and starred in the Telugu movie "Gully Rowdy," which was released in 2021.

Neha Shetty Physical Appearance:

Neha Shetty's physical attributes include a height of 167 centimeters, which is equivalent to 1.67 meters or about 5 feet 6 inches in imperial units. She maintains a healthy weight of 58 kilograms, approximately 127 pounds in the British measurement system. Her body measurements are reported as 33-26-32, indicating her slender and well-proportioned physique. Neha's captivating brown eyes beautifully complement her lustrous black hair, creating a striking contrast that adds to her overall charm and appeal.

Neha Shetty Networth:

Neha Shetty commands an impressive salary of approximately 10 lakh per movie, reflecting her success and value in the film industry. As of 2022, her estimated total net worth stands at around 1 crore, attesting to her financial prosperity and achievements in her career.

Neha Shetty Movies List:

Mungaru Male 2

Mehbooba

Gully Rowdy

Most Eligible Bachelor

DJ Tillu

Bedurulanka 2012

Rules Ranjann

Gangs of Godavari

Neha Shetty Photos: