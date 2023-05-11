Pavitra Lokesh Biography: Age, Personal Life, Career, Movies, Television, Webseries, Physical Appearance, Photos

Pavitra Lokesh Biography:

Pavitra Lokesh is an Indian actress known for her work in Telugu and Kannada films and television shows, predominantly in supporting roles. In December 2022, she gained significant attention when Indian actor Naresh Babu announced their marriage on his Twitter account, marking his fourth union.

Pavitra Lokesh Personal Life:

Pavithra Lokesh, born on Tuesday, 20 February 1979 (44 years old as of 2023), hails from Mysore, Karnataka, India. She belongs to the zodiac sign Pisces. Pavitra received her schooling from Nirmala Convent High School in Mysore. In 1993, she enrolled at S.B.R.R Mahajana Pre-University College in Mysore, where she pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree. Continuing her studies, Pavitra achieved double post-graduation by obtaining Master of Arts degrees in Kannada and English.

Pavitra Lokesh Family:

Pavitra's father, Mysore Lokesh, was an Indian actor known for his contributions to Kannada films. Sadly, he passed away on 14 October 1994 at the age of 47. Pavitra's mother is employed as a teacher at a school in Mysore. Pavitra has a younger brother named Aadhi Lokesh, who is an actor primarily known for his appearances in Kannada films.

Pavitra Lokesh Husband:

Pavitra Lokesh has been married twice in her life. Initially, on 20 August 2004, she tied the knot with her first husband, a software engineer, in Hyderabad. However, they eventually divorced in 2007. Later, Pavitra entered into a marital union with Suchendra Prasad, an Indian theatre, film, and television actor, in Dharmasthala, Karnataka. Some media sources suggest that Pavitra and Suchendra had been in a live-in relationship since 2007. Unfortunately, the couple separated in 2018. During their time together, they became parents to two sons. Their first son, Vistrutha, was born on 1 March 2012, while their second son was born in June 2016.

In March 2023, Naresh Babu took to social media and shared a video to announce his marriage to Pavithra Lokesh.

Pavitra Lokesh Career:

At the age of sixteen, Pavitra made her acting debut in 1995 with the Kannada film "Mister Abhishek."

In 1997, she portrayed the character of Mohini, an antagonist, in the Kannada film "Ulta Palta." Her Telugu debut came in 2003 with the film "Dongodu."

Her breakthrough came in 2006 with the Kannada film "Naayi Neralu," where she gained fame for her portrayal of Venkatalakshmi.

Pavitra ventured into Tamil cinema in 2013 with the film "Gouravam."

In 2015, she received acclaim for her performance as Parvathi in the Telugu film "Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju." Her portrayal earned her nominations for Best Supporting Actress (Telugu) at the Filmfare Awards South and South Indian International Movie Awards.

Pavitra Lokesh Television Career:

In 2003, Pavitra gained recognition in the television industry through her notable performance in the Kannada show "Guptagamini" on ETV Kannada (now known as Colors Kannada). She portrayed the role of a goddess in the Kannada series "Devi" on Zee Kannada in 2010.

Pavitra also appeared in the Tamil television show "Mahabharatham" in 2013, aired on Sun TV, where she portrayed the character of Devaki. In 2019, she played the role of Meenakshamma in the Kannada television show "Aramane Gili" on Star Suvarna.

Pavitra Lokesh Webseries:

Pavitra ventured into the digital space in 2021, marking her debut with the Telugu web series "11th Hour." The series, available on Aha, featured Pavitra in the role of Gayatri Reddy. The show starred Tamannaah Bhatia as well.

Pavitra Lokesh Physical Appearance:

Approximately standing at a height of 5 feet 9 inches, Pavithra Lokesh has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Pavitra Lokesh Photos: