‘Bison’ set for Telugu release on Oct 24; Dhruv Vikram expresses confidence

Actor Dhruv Vikram and actress Anupama Parameswaran are teaming up for the much-awaited sports drama Bison, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. The film, inspired by the real-life story of Arjuna awardee Manathi Ganesan, is being presented by Pa. Ranjith under Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios. Bison will be released in Telugu on October 24 under the Jagadamba Films banner.

At a press meet held in Hyderabad, Dhruv Vikram expressed his excitement, calling Bison a special project close to his heart. “I worked for three years on this film and learned kabaddi for my role. My father, Vikram, achieved everything through struggle, and I aim to work just as hard to earn the audience’s love,” he said. Dhruv added that the film’s story reflects Mari Selvaraj’s deep social perspective and will connect strongly with Telugu audiences.

Actress Anupama Parameswaran shared her joy of finally working with Mari Selvaraj, stating, “I was supposed to work with him earlier, but I’m glad it happened with Bison. The response in Tamil was fantastic, and I believe Telugu audiences will love it too.”

Producer VP Selvan Balaji expressed confidence that the film will resonate with Telugu viewers, while music director Niwas K. Prasanna credited the team’s hard work and collaboration.

With rave reviews from its Tamil release, Bison is gearing up for a strong run at the Telugu box office this weekend.