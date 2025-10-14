‘Bison’ trailer: Politically charged sports drama

Young actor Dhruv Vikram, son of versatile star Chiyaan Vikram, is gearing up for what could be a defining moment in his career with his upcoming film Bison. Despite delivering strong performances in films like Adithya Varma and Mahaan, Dhruv is still awaiting that one big commercial breakthrough. Now, with acclaimed filmmaker Mari Selvaraj at the helm, Bison is generating strong expectations.

The trailer of the film, which released yesterday, has caught everyone’s attention with its intense narrative and emotional depth. Staying true to his filmmaking style, Mari Selvaraj once again chooses a socially grounded theme. The story follows Dhruv’s character, a determined young man from a marginalised community whose life revolves around his passion for Kabaddi. The trailer opens with his humble beginnings and turbulent journey, revealing the harsh oppression he faces from caste-based discrimination and societal prejudice.

Despite constant humiliation and setbacks, Dhruv’s character refuses to surrender, instead rising with resilience to fight for identity, dignity, and the pride of his people. The trailer promises a raw, realistic sports drama layered with emotional intensity and strong social commentary—hallmarks of Mari Selvaraj’s impactful storytelling.

Actresses Anupama Parameswaran and Rajisha Vijayan appear in strong rural roles, bringing authenticity to the village setting and emotional grounding to the story. Their rustic screen presence enhances the film’s culturally rooted tone.

Backed by impactful visuals and a compelling narrative, Bison is set for release on October 17th, coinciding with Diwali. With a powerful theme, emotional depth, and Dhruv Vikram’s intense performance, the film is being seen as a potential game-changer in his career.