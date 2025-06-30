‘Black Night’ trailer and songs gets a grand launch

The much-anticipated Telugu film Black Night held its grand trailer and audio launch event, drawing praise from industry veterans and generating strong buzz ahead of its release. Produced by Venkateswara Rao under the Shloka Productions banner and directed by Satish Kumar, the film features newcomers Akash and Madan in the lead roles.

K.L. Damodara Prasad, speaking at the event, expressed hope for the film’s success, noting the resurgence of devotional and concept-driven cinema. Pitani Ramakrishna Goud echoed similar sentiments, lauding the promising efforts of the debutant team.

Music director Vijay Bolla, who composed four songs for the film, said the score plays a crucial role in enhancing the narrative. “This film allowed me to creatively explore new dimensions,” he noted.

Lead actors Akash and Madan thanked the team for the opportunity and highlighted the collective passion that brought the film to life despite limited resources. Director Satish Kumar credited the entire cast and crew for their dedication, while first-time producer Venkateswara Rao shared that his transition from writer to producer stemmed from his belief in the story.

Blending spiritual themes with modern storytelling, Black Night is set to deliver a unique cinematic experience and aims to leave a strong mark at the box office.