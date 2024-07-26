Blockbuster Movie Peka Medalu all set to Grand Release in USA on 26th July

Peka Medalu is a film directed by Nilgiri Mamilla and produced by Rakesh Varre from the makers of Evvarikee Cheppoddu from the production house Crazy Ants Productions, Vinoth Kishan, Anusha Krishna in lead roles. This is a movie based on women empowerment. Released on July 19. It released as a small film and became a big success. The movie team planned the premieres for ₹50 so that everyone could watch the movie. Peka Medalu, which received blockbuster talk from the premiere shows, is getting a grand release in the USA from July 26 under Nirvana Movies Distribution.

In these days when you can't watch a movie even if you pay 300, the team made audience come to the theaters by keeping the ticket rates at ₹100 from the day of release. The ticket prices were set at a low rate so that all the audience could see a good family emotional movie. Not all movie are made for collections. It a movie with good family emotions and especially since the film is based on women empowerment, the team is saying that these rates have been set so that all women can watch this film.

On this occasion, producer Rakesh Varre said: I would like to express my gratitude to the audience who supported the film from day one and made it such a big success. The ticket rate of ₹100 allowed more audience to watch the movie. Now our movie is being released in USA from 26th of this month by Nirvana Movies Distribution. I hope that all the Telugu audience in the USA will see this movie and make it a grand success.



