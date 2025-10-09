  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Bollywood is back in Britain

Bollywood is back in Britain
x
Highlights

3 new Bollywood films to be made in UK: Starmer

Mumbai: Three new Bollywood blockbusters will be made in UK from next year, British PM Keir Starmer announced in Mumbai on Wednesday. Yash Raj Films have confirmed plans to bring their major productions to locations across the United Kingdom from early 2026, creating over 3,000 jobs and boosting the economy by millions of pounds, the UK Prime Minister’s office announced.

To mark the announcement, the Prime Minister visited Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai along with a delegation of some of Britain’s biggest names in film including the British Film Institute, the British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios and Civic Studios.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick