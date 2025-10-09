Bollywood is back in Britain

Mumbai: Three new Bollywood blockbusters will be made in UK from next year, British PM Keir Starmer announced in Mumbai on Wednesday. Yash Raj Films have confirmed plans to bring their major productions to locations across the United Kingdom from early 2026, creating over 3,000 jobs and boosting the economy by millions of pounds, the UK Prime Minister’s office announced.

To mark the announcement, the Prime Minister visited Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai along with a delegation of some of Britain’s biggest names in film including the British Film Institute, the British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios and Civic Studios.