18 Years Of Shakti: Karisma Kapoor Reminisces Late Actress Sridevi As It Was Her Debut Production Venture

We all know how Tollywood classic movie 'Anthapuram (1998) is still in the hearts of the audience with its emotional subject. Well, the Hindi remake of this movie titled as ' Shakti: The Power' also touched the hearts of the Bollywood audience. Nana Patekar and Karisma Kapoor's ace acting skills and awesome screen presence made this movie turn into a blockbuster and also bagged many awards. As this movie clocked 18 years today, Karisma Kapoor reminisced late actress Sridevi as this movie was her first production venture.

In this post, Karisma dropped the poster of the movie where Nana Patekar, Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor are seen in intriguing avatars. Besides this poster, Karisma shared a few words and made us know her experience of working with Sridevi…



"Shakti 🖤 I was honoured to work in my favourite actress #sridevi first production Sriji would encourage me and we would spend time between shots discussing my character on location 💕 it was a tough gruelling shoot but I have such wonderful memories of the the entire cast and crew #shaktithepower #specialmemories

@sanjaykapoor2500 @nana.patekar @iamsrk @boney.kapoor @krishnavamsiofficial @nandureddyy…".

This movie was directed by Krishna Vamsi and was bankrolled by Sridevi under Sridevi Productions banner. Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay were seen as husband-wife in this movie while Nana Patekar essayed the role of a factionist being Sanjay's father. Shah Rukh Khan also portrayed an important role in this emotional and faction subject. Aishwarya Rai shook her leg for the special song "Ishq Kamina…" and even ace choreographers Prabhu Deva & Ganesh Acharya danced their best for the song "Dumroo Baja Re"…

