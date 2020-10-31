23 Years Of Dil Toh Pagal Hai: Madhuri Dixit Reminisces The Movie Sharing A Heartfelt Note…

Bollywood's ace actress and best dancer Madhuri Dixit's blockbuster movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' has stolen the hearts of the audience with its dramatic plot and triangular love tale. This classic movie has clocked 23 years today on this special occasion, Madhuri has reminisced the movie and dropped a heartfelt note along with a couple of beautiful snaps.









In this post, Madhuri has shared a couple of beautiful clicks… The first one has the three lead actors SRK, Karisma and Madhuri in one frame and all in smiles. The third pic also has Akshay Kumar along with these three lead actors. Madhuri also wrote, "#DilTohPagalHai is a film very close to my heart. My character in the film shared my passion for dance & friendship. I remember when we were shooting, Yash ji would personally explain every single shot. It was a wonderful learning experience and working alongside @iamsrk @therealkarismakapoor & @akshaykumar is always memorable.

#23YearsOfDTPH".

This post garnered millions of views and Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-actress Karisma Kapoor has also commented dropping 'heart' emoticons.

This triangular love tale was directed by Yash Chopra and was produced by Aditya and Yash Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner. Along with Shah Rukh, Madhuri and Karisma, even Akshay Kumar, Farida Jalal and Deven Varma played prominent roles in this movie. This flick was released on 31st October, 1997 and minted 598 million at ticket windows making it stand as a classic love tale and a blockbuster…