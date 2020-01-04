A Romantic Poster From 'Malang' Is Out

The makers of 'Malang' are making the audience go mad with the release of posters. They are making the fans go breathless with an amazing promotional strategy.

It was just yesterday, they have released 5 posters which revealed the characters of Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Khemu and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Today again they released another romantic poster with both lead characters Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Here is the poster… Have a look!





Both Aditya and Disha are seen kissing each other where Aditya holds Disha on his shoulders in a complete ocean background.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under T-Series and Luv Series banners.

This movie is slated to hit the theatres on 7th February, 2020.