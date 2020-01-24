A Soulful Song Is Out From 'Hacked'…

Hina Khan… This girl is making us fall for her with fantabulous acting skills. Be it the Akshara character or the villainous Komalika, both are superb and made the audience stick to screens with her ultimate screen presence.

Now, this young lady is all set to entertain the audience of big screens with her upcoming movie 'Hacked'. Being a thriller, it has all the elements which make the viewers to sit at the edge of the seat.

The makers of this film have released a video song "Ab Na Phir Se…" and made the audience go teary eyed. Have a look!





Yes… There comes a moment when your heart is hacked!!!

This movie has Rohan Shah in antagonist role and this young boy has made us applaud him for his spectacular performance.

This Vikram Bhatt directorial is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt under Loneranger banner. Be ready to witness the pain of every girl, whose life is hacked by a foolish and dirty boy. This movie will get released on 7th February, 2020.







